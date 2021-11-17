UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 71.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 46.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $152.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.27 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 111.45%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.