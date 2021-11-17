UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

