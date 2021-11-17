UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in 2U by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 2U by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 2U by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 2U by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

