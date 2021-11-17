Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $188.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar performance that continued in third-quarter 2021, thereby prompting management to raise view. Both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Crocs has been gaining from sturdy consumer demand for its brands. The company’s focus on product innovation and marketing, digital capabilities, and tapping of growth opportunities in Asia bode well. Moreover, Crocs’ immediate action to shift production, enhance factory throughput, leverage air freight, and strategically allocate units helped mitigate the impact of factory closures in Vietnam and the global supply chain issues. Management now estimates 2021 revenue growth between 62% and 65%.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 74.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $947,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Crocs by 8.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

