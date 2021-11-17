Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 363.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.09. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Geron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

