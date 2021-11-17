Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.44.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10. Traeger has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth $516,826,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth $24,513,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.