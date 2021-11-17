Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $750.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.