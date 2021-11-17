Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CRO Matthew Heinz Sells 135,000 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMPL opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. Amplitude Inc has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $13,585,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $995,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $652,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

