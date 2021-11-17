Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Booking stock opened at $2,380.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,436.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,309.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,683.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

