Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells 2,407 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $204,667.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.