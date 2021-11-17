Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director Sells $374,209.08 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

