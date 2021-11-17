Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 1,411 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:YUM opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 65,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

