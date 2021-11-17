Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ventas were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

