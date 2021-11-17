Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 49,024 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1,136.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,024 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

RSP opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $162.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

