Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 17,812 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 104,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

