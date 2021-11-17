Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $177.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day moving average is $168.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,192 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

