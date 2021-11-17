Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,054 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $132,780.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,937,460. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

