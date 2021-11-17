Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,763 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of AdvanSix worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,341,000 after acquiring an additional 95,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.77. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

