Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 4.9%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.58 and last traded at $56.34. Approximately 436,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,935,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,730,500 shares of company stock valued at $107,748,056.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

