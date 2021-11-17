Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.60 and last traded at $62.62. Approximately 44,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,866,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

