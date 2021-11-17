Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.60 and last traded at $62.62. Approximately 44,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,866,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after buying an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
