Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.60 and last traded at $62.62. Approximately 44,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,866,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after buying an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

