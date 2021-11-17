Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $430.00

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 15165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432 ($5.64).

CRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Conduit alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £711.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 473.06.

In other Conduit news, insider Richard L. Sandor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26). Also, insider Ken Randall bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($324,797.49). Insiders have bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $35,508,000 in the last 90 days.

Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.