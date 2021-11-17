Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 365.5% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.49. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 16.14 and a 52 week high of 21.63.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.