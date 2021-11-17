Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 365.5% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.57 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 16.14 and a 52 week high of 21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

