Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Drops By 61.1%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 660,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at $3,438,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

