CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Up 290.6% in October

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 290.6% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFVI opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

