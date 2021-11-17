Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,200 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $3,292,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $499,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $4,726,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.