Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 118.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUAD stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.96. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

