Walleye Capital LLC Takes $135,000 Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,413,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,929,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,575,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YTPG stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

