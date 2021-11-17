Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 22.13.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 10.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 14.44. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 9.05 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth about $2,936,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 168.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 200,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,424,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 400,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 224.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 224,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.