Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,521,526 shares of company stock worth $38,578,213 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

