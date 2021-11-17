Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,229 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $302,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

