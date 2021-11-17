Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $160.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

