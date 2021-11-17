Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 173.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 119,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $5,140,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.8% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of WERN opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

