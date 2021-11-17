State Street Corp Acquires 2,462,107 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 4,138.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.46% of Hyliion worth $29,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 13.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 27.3% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HYLN opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HYLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

