Morgan Stanley Has $23.32 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 245.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $306,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR stock opened at $203.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.