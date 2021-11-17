Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.78% of Foot Locker worth $49,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $46,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $31,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $24,181,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

