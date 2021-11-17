Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Head to Head Analysis

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Integral Ad Science and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88 IHS Markit 0 5 2 0 2.29

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. IHS Markit has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.20%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A IHS Markit 13.53% 11.91% 6.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and IHS Markit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IHS Markit $4.29 billion 12.26 $870.70 million $1.55 85.00

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Integral Ad Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

