Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.07 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 120.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $322,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

