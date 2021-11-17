Jeffrey Philip Stone Sells 571 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.18, for a total value of C$40,644.58.

Jeffrey Philip Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95.

STN stock opened at C$71.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.97. The stock has a market cap of C$7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$38.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

