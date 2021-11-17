Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SENS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

SENS stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

