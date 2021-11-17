Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total value of C$630,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,268,819.30.
Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$18.95 and a one year high of C$29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -536.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.13.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
