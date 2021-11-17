Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $41.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.99 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $44.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $148.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.54 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $171.48 million, with estimates ranging from $157.54 million to $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

OESX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 130.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 165,020 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 45.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

