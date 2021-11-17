California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,444 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Avanos Medical worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,696 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after acquiring an additional 235,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 107,614 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

