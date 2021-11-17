California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,106 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ferro were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

