California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,291 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Lindsay worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 305.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.79. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

