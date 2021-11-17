California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,880 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after buying an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 147,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

