California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.17. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXSM. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

