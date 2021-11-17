California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.28. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

