Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Community Health Systems worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after buying an additional 374,372 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 558,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 73,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CYH opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Truist decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

